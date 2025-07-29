FL v. Lawrence Dority: NBA Player Shot to Death Trial

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man is standing trial on charges he murdered a former NBA player, but the defendant says he acted in self-defense.

Lawrence Dority is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Adreian De Angelo Payne, a former Michigan State standout who later played for the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

On May 9, 2022, Dority and his 10-year-old son returned home in a car driven by Dority’s father. When they arrived, they noticed a vehicle parked on the road near Dority’s townhome. Dority got out of the vehicle and walked over, where he was seen speaking with the driver, described by Dority’s father as being “very tall, possibly seven feet.”

The driver, who was killed by a single bullet fired by Dority, was later identified as Payne. According to court documents reviewed by Court TV, Payne was in a relationship with a woman who was friends with Dority’s girlfriend.

While witnesses say that Payne was not threatening Dority and had no weapons, Dority told a very different story. He told officers that Payne had “no business” being at his home and shouldn’t have even known where he lived. Dority said he interpreted Payne’s presence as a threat, and said Payne further told him, “I’ll smoke you, bruh,” which Dority took to mean he was armed. After hearing what he perceived as a threat, Dority said he went into his home, retrieved his gun, and went outside to find that Payne’s vehicle had moved slightly, but was still within 40 feet of his townhouse. Dority said he fired a single shot with a goal of protecting himself, his family and his property.

Dority claimed immunity from prosecution under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, but the motion was denied.

TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 1 – 7/29/25