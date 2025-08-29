Ex-NBA Player's Girlfriend: Our Son 'Doesn't Know His Dad Because of You'

Victim Adriean Payne's loved ones spoke at the sentencing hearing for Lawrence Dority, urging the judge to impose the maximum sentence. The former NBA player's girlfriend, Tara Walker, spoke of the heartbreak of raising a son without a dad. (8/29/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Lawrence Dority speaks before sentencing

Lawrence Dority Seeks Mercy at Sentencing for Ex-NBA Player's Murder

Lawrence Dority's godfaher asks for leniency

Anguished Family Members Beg for Leniency as Lawrence Dority Is Sentenced

Donna Adelson's

'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

jailhouse informant patricia byrd

Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

Lawrence Dority was sentenced to life in prison for murdering former NBA player Adreian Payne.

Florida Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Ex-NBA Player Adreian Payne

close up of Donna Adelson's day planner

Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

female defendant in court

Donna Adelson Visibly Shakes While Listening to Jailhouse Call

Judge Stephen Everett addresses gallery

Judge Admonishes Gallery Before Adelson Trial Testimony

Adelson daily wrap graphic

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Idaho student killings bodycam

Idaho Murders: See Bodycam Video of First Officer at the Scene

Donna Adelson is handed a letter on the street. Pre-arrest

Donna Adelson Trial: More Witnesses Expected, State May Rest Next Week

