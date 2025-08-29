Lawrence Dority Seeks Mercy at Sentencing for Ex-NBA Player's Murder

- Watch Live
Lawrence Dority spoke before he was sentenced for the murder of former NBA player Adreian Payne. He told the judge that a long sentence would impose a "generational curse" on his family, and expressed regret at missing his son's birthday. (8/29/25) MORE
