‘Liver King’ arrested in Austin after threatening Joe Rogan

Posted at 3:35 PM, June 25, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

AUSTIN, Texas (Court TV)  — A disgraced social media influencer known as “Liver King” has been arrested for threatening Joe Rogan.

Brian Michael Johnson, 47, was arrested Tuesday by the Austin Police Department on a misdemeanor charge of Terroristic Threat, according to Travis County Jail records.

Joe Rogan looks on at the ceremonial weigh-in

FILE – Joe Rogan looks on at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

In a series of videos posted to Johnson’s Instagram account this week, Johnson threatens Rogan repeatedly.

In one video, Johnson says, “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”

In a statement to ABC News, Austin Police said, “Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements. Detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening. Based on this information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a charge of Terroristic Threat.”

A video posted to Johnson’s Instagram Tuesday evening shows his wife walking through a hotel discussing the arrest with another man before she encounters Johnson being placed into a police car.

Johnson rose to fame through his supplement company and “ancestral lifestyle.” In 2022, he was the center of controversy after a series of leaked emails indicated he used steroids, which he previously adamantly denied. His rise and fall is the focus of a recent Netflix documentary, “Untold: The Liver King“.

Rogan, a comedian, is widely known for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has more than 2,340 episodes. In one 2023 episode, Rogan comments on Johnson’s steroid use. Johnson has never been a guest on Rogan’s podcast.

More In:

Related Stories

transcript of an audio recording
play button

Listen to Diddy’s Word-for-Word Exchange With the Judge, Recreated By AI

The judge told Diddy he has a right to testify or not. Diddy took the opportunity to tell him he was doing "an excellent job." More

close-up of the jury's verdict form in the Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial
play button

Take a Look at the Diddy Jury’s Verdict Form

Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly in good spirits at today's charge conference during which both parties agreed to the verdict form. More

diddy trial charges
play button

Federal Prosecutors Move to ‘Streamline’ Instructions in Diddy’s Trial

The government said it had removed certain allegations to 'streamline' jury instructions in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial. More

TOP STORIES

Justin Sales appears in court
Joe Rogan looks on at the ceremonial weigh-in