Man accused of killing ex-wife one month after she sought protective order

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — A Michigan man is in custody after he allegedly killed his ex-wife at a hospital last week.

According to Detroit Police, Mario Green, 53, was taken into custody on Saturday for the murder of Latricia Green (Brown). Police say Mario walked into Henry Ford Hospital on Friday morning and shot and killed Latricia in the basement of the facility.

Police sources told Scripps News Detroit that witnesses said Mario showed up at his ex-wife’s work, claiming he was dropping off some of her belongings. She reportedly told him to leave, and that’s when they began to argue before he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

Court records show the two divorced in 2018. According to police, Latricia had filed for a personal protection order against Mario on June 13, which was denied.

In her application, she said Mario was stalking her and that he “continued to call my job and threaten to meet employees outside” and “showed up to my job and tried to enter my office without my approval to get to me.”

“When they posted the picture of him on Facebook, we were all saying we’ve seen him before,” Valencia Herron, who works at the hospital, said.

Latricia filed for another PPO on July 20 after she reported that her ex-husband’s behavior had escalated. In that request, Latricia wrote, “I have tried being cordial because I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man. My father was murdered, and now, with this situation, I am now in mental distress and scared not knowing what to do…I have to constantly look over my shoulder to make sure this man is not following me to hurt me like he has done in the past with physical abuse. I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.” That time, the PPO was granted, however, it was never served to Mario.

“As early as last week, a friend told me he followed her home from work and ran her off the road, so she made another police report,” said Latricia’s cousin, Rodney Hickman. “We’re not sitting here gonna point the finger, but at the same time, she was a woman crying out for help.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.