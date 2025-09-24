Man arrested outside Travis Kelce’s home trying to serve papers to Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Court TV) — The legal drama surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s dueling lawsuits escalated to a new level after a man was reportedly arrested while trying to serve papers to pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift’s name has been mentioned in connection with the civil suit previously, and earlier this month, she agreed to provide a deposition in the case, according to multiple sources.

Lively filed a lawsuit against actor and director Baldoni following their work together on the movie, “It Ends With Us,” alleging sexual harassment and conducting a smear campaign to damage her reputation. Baldoni then filed a countersuit naming Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, seeking at least $400 million for defamation and damages. That countersuit was later dismissed.

On Sept. 15, police arrested Justin Lee Fisher at the home of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, where he had jumped a fence in an effort to get access to the athlete’s estate, People reported. Kelce and Swift, now engaged, have been in a relationship since 2023. Both were believed to be inside the residence when Fisher was arrested.

Details of the police report were “suspiciously missing,” reported Star Magazine, which identified Fisher as a former police officer-turned-private investigator who was caught at approximately 2 a.m. at Kelce’s home. In a text to the outlet, Fisher said, “I wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license.”

According to TMZ, Fisher was serving as a process server and was attempting to serve Swift deposition papers from Baldoni’s legal team when he was arrested.