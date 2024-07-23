Man charged after girlfriend dies jumping from car during police chase

Posted at 10:11 AM, July 23, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Tucson Scripps News Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson/Court TV) — An Arizona man is facing multiple charges after a woman died when she jumped from his car.

Authorities said 54-year-old Debra Murietta called police Saturday evening to report a domestic violence incident involving 36-year-old William Holloway.

mugshot of white man

William Holloway (Pima County Sheriff’s Department)

According to a news release, Murietta said she was in the car with her boyfriend driving, and that he refused to pull over and let her out after he had taken an “illegal drug.”

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull the car over, but Holloway refused to stop, leading deputies to chase his car at varying speeds up to 45 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when Murietta jumped from the moving car. Authorities said she died at a local hospital.

Holloway’s car was later found with a flat tire. He was taken into custody Sunday on multiple charges, including first-degree homicide and domestic violence kidnapping.

Scripps News Tucson, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

Doug Benefield's daughter, Eva Benefield, takes the stand on day one of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Douglas Benefield.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Doug Benefield's daughter, Eva Benefield, takes the stand in the Black Swan Murder Trial where Ashley Benefield is charged with murder. More

Jesus Monroy

Police charge ex-boyfriend of pregnant teen with her murder

Jesus Monroy was arrested for providing false information and later charged with the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos. More

William Brock's attorney said victim, Loletha Hall, was at fault for breaking into Brock's home in the Uber Driver Murder Case.

William Brock’s Attorney Blames Loletha Hall for Breaking Into Home

William Brock's attorney said victim, Loletha Hall, was at fault for breaking into Brock's home in the Uber Driver Murder Case. More

TRENDING

LATEST NEWS

Jesus Monroy
teen in court wears a peter pan collar.
woman talks to officer

SCRIPPS NEWS