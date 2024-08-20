Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Man pleads not guilty in cold case murder of UGA law student Tara Baker

Posted at 11:17 AM, August 20, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

ATHENS, Ga. (Court TV) — The man charged in the cold case murder of a University of Georgia law student pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.

man in jumpsuit and woman's portrait

(L) Edrick Faust appears in court Aug. 20, 2024. (R) Tara Louise Baker (GBI)

In May, 48-year-old Edrick Lamont Faust was arrested in connection with Tara Louise Baker’s death. An indictment obtained by Court TV charges Faust with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, one count of burglary, two counts of aggravated sodomy, one count of rape, one count of aggravated assault, arson in the first-degree, and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.

Baker, 23, was a first-year law school student when she was killed in 2001, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Firefighters responded to a fire at her apartment on Jan. 19, and ultimately determined the blaze was intentionally set.

Baker was last seen the evening of Jan. 18 at a UGA library, reported WAGA-TV. Just before 10pm that night, she told a friend she planned to leave the library soon and head home.

The indictment alleges Faust stabbed Baker, strangled her with a cord and raped her before setting her apartment on fire. Investigators said Baker and Faust did not know each other, reported WSB-TV.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge also heard arguments on the defense’s motion for bond. The defense asked for a $100,000 bond with house arrest and 24/7 monitoring. Prosecutors opposed their motion, citing the defendant’s extensive and violent criminal history, including the nature of the charges he’s facing in Baker’s death.

The judge denied bond, agreeing with prosecutors that the defendant poses significant risks.

