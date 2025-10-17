v2v donna adelson

Markel family responds to Donna Adelson’s ‘disrespectful and delusional statements’

Posted at 1:08 PM, October 17, 2025 and last updated 12:41 PM, October 17, 2025
TORONTO (Court TV) — Dan Markel‘s parents are firing back at what they called “disrespectful and delusional statements” made at Donna Adelson‘s sentencing.

Adelson was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole after her conviction for masterminding the murder-for-hire that killed Markel, her former son-in-law. Adelson was the fifth person convicted in the case, following her son, Charlie Adelson, his ex-girlfriend and two hitmen.

Donna Adelson in court

Donna Adelson uses a tissue to wipe her eyes during her sentencing for her role in the murder of Dan Markel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Donna and her husband, Harvey, took the opportunity to address the Court during Monday’s sentencing hearing, where they maintained her innocence. But their statements also appeared to take aim at the victim’s family.

“Danny’s parents contend that they have never seen their grandchild,” Harvey said in court. “But Wendi has shared with me pictures and videos and letters from their visits. They have suffered immensely at the loss of their son, but they also contend to tell lies to the court about our grandchildren.”

Prosecutors have said custody over Markel’s children with his ex-wife and Donna’s daughter, Wendi Adelson, was the driving force behind the murder-for-hire.

Dan’s parents, Ruth and Phil Markel, watched the sentencing remotely and said they “listened in disbelief” to the statements from the Adelsons, calling Harvey’s words “deeply unfortunate.”

“We will set the record straight,” Ruth wrote in the statement. “Our family was cut off from contact with the boys for six full years. … Since then, our interactions have been limited, mainly through Wendi’s supervised Zoom calls, and short visits.”

Wendi Adelson

Wendi Adelson fixes her hair as she testifies in the trial of her own mother, Donna Adelson on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (Pool/Tallahassee Democrat)

Ruth noted that Wendi has refused to share their address, so any mail or gifts for the children must be sent to her attorney’s office.

Donna spoke highly of her former son-in-law at her sentencing, describing him as a “fine and decent man” and a “caring and loving father.” Ruth said Donna never mourned Dan’s death, and instead showed “callous indifference” to his murder. “[Donna’s] display of emotion before the court was not remorse for Danny’s death, but sorrow for the consequences she now faces for causing it,” Ruth said.

Join Court TV’s Ted Rowlands on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET for the season finale of Victim to Verdict, spotlighting the Matriarch Mastermind Trial.

