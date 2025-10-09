Donna Adelson to face sentencing for murder on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Court TV) — Donna Adelson will return to a Leon County courtroom on Monday for her formal sentencing for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Leon County State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed Thursday that Adelson will be sentenced on Oct. 13, one day before she was previously due in court for a status conference.

In September, Adelson became the fifth person convicted for the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, who was shot to death outside of his Tallahassee home in 2014. Adelson’s son, Charlie Adelson, was previously convicted of the same charges. Jurors found that she plotted Markel’s death and gave money to the hitmen, using her son and his ex-girlfriend as conduits.

Since her conviction, Donna filed a motion for a new trial, which was swiftly denied by Judge Stephen Everett. Donna faces a life sentence for her convictions of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation.