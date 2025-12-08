Maya Hernandez standing trial in hot car death of 1-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Court TV) — A California mother is standing trial for allegedly leaving her two children in a hot car, resulting in the death of her 1-year-old son.

Maya Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment in the June 29 incident.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said 1-year-old Amillio Gutierrez had an internal temperature of 107.2 degrees at the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 2-year-old, who had an internal temperature of 99 degrees, survived and was placed in protective custody.

According to a police report obtained by Scripps News Bakersfield, Hernandez was told she could bring her children inside during her appointment, but they would need to stay in the lobby. The report stated Hernandez left her kids in her Toyota Corolla while it was running with the AC set to 60 degrees. The car’s manufacturer says it automatically turns off after an hour of inactivity.

Prosecutors said Hernandez’s procedure only took 15 to 20 minutes, but the children were left in the car for almost two hours. At no point did Hernandez check on her kids, despite sitting in the lobby socializing and telling others she had two children, prosecutors alleged.

In their opening statement, the defense said they intend to concede to the counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment; however, they’re challenging the charge of second-degree murder.

Cameras are only allowed for opening statements, closing arguments and verdict.