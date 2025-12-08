Prosecution: Maya Hernandez's Child 'Burned From The Inside Out'

- Watch Live
In their opening statement, prosecutors said Maya Hernandez "chose to ignore all of her responsibilities" when she left her 1-year-old son to die in a hot car. Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder. (12/8/25) MORE
