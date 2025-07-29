Mayor: NYC gunman who killed 4 was targeting NFL offices

NEW YORK (Scripps News Group) — Four people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a Manhattan office building Monday night. Among the dead is New York Police Officer Didarul Islam.

The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, Nevada, also died after shooting himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of the building at 345 Park Ave., authorities said. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the gunman was attempting to target offices for the National Football League but entered the wrong elevator.

According to The Associated Press, a note was reportedly found on Tamura’s body, claiming that he suffered from CTE — a degenerative brain disease that has commonly been linked to contact sports like football.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday in New York City,” the NFLPA said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. “345 Park Avenue is a part of our football family, and we at the NFLPA extend our sincere condolences and support to the people who work in this building and to the families of those who lost their lives. We also want to express our deep gratitude to the law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to those impacted.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged the attack as “an unspeakable act of violence,” saying one NFL employee was “seriously injured in the attack” but is hospitalized and in stable condition.

“We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared,” Goodell said in a statement. “ We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others.”

Detailing how the incident unfolded Monday night, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said surveillance footage showed Tamura exiting a black BMW on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets while carrying an M4 rifle. He entered the building’s lobby and immediately opened fire, first shooting the officer, then a woman who had taken cover behind a pillar.

He continued firing as he moved through the lobby, shooting a security guard near the elevator bank. A fourth person was shot but survived.

Tisch said Tamura then allowed a woman to exit an elevator unharmed before riding it up to the 33rd floor. There, he fired additional rounds as he walked through the offices of Rudin Management. One person on that floor was killed before Tamura fatally shot himself.

Law enforcement officials in Las Vegas said Tamura had a documented history of mental illness.

Tisch said Tamura’s vehicle had traveled across the country before arriving in New York City. It was tracked through Colorado on July 26, then Nebraska and Iowa on July 27, and most recently in New Jersey on Monday before entering the city.

FALLEN NYPD OFFICER

New York Mayor Eric Adams paid tribute to Officer Islam on Monday night, saying he died a hero.

“He embodies what this city is all about,” Adams said. “He’s a true-blue New Yorker — not only in the uniform he wore, but in his spirit and his energy of loving the city.”

Adams said Islam was an immigrant from Bangladesh who had served on the force for more than three years and was assigned to the 47th Precinct. He was married with two young sons. Tisch said his wife is pregnant with their third child.