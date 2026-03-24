Meggan Sundwall convicted in friend’s insulin overdose death

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — After deliberating for 10 hours over the course of two days, a Utah jury found a nurse guilty in the death of her friend.

Meggan Sundwall was found guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the death of Kacee Lyn Terry, who died from a fatal dose of insulin. Sundwall had faced charges of aggravated murder, but the jury convicted her of the lesser charge.

At the time of her death, Terry had been lying to Sundwall and everyone else around her, claiming that she was suffering from terminal cancer. An autopsy confirmed she had no serious health issues. Investigators said that Terry had also lied to Sundwall about a purported $1.5 million dollar life insurance policy, leading the defendant to believe she was the sole beneficiary. No such policy was ever found to exist.

Sundwall had pleaded not guilty, and her attorney had urged the jury to believe that Terry had taken her own life after threatening to do so many times before. “This trial is entirely about proof that Meggan Sundwall did something,” her attorney, Scott Williams, said in his closing argument. “It has to be proven that she did something.”

Sundwall faces a maximum sentence of 1-15 years for manslaughter. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 4.