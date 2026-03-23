Suicide or murder? Jury deliberates Meggan Sundwall’s fate

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah jury is weighing the fate of a nurse accused of killing her friend with an overdose of insulin after attorneys painted two very different views of the evidence in closing arguments.

Meggan Sundwall, 48, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in the death of her friend, Kacee Terry, 38. Prosecutors have accused Sundwall of using a lethal dose of insulin to kill her friend because she wanted a purported $1.5 million life insurance policy, of which she believed she was the beneficiary.

Lies that Terry told her family and the defendant were a central part of the trial: Sundwall, like Terry’s family, believed that the alleged victim was dying of cancer and was actually under hospice care because of the advanced stage of the disease. But after her death, an autopsy confirmed Terry had no significant health issues. The life insurance policy was another of Terry’s lies: she repeatedly told the defendant that she would be the sole beneficiary of a policy that never existed.

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Sundwall’s defense told the jury that Terry’s death was a suicide — the result of a plan that she had shared with Sundwall and which Sundwall had no duty to prevent.

“They want you to convict Meggan, despite the evidence,” Sundwall’s attorney, Scott Williams, told the jury in his closing argument on Monday. Williams reminded the jurors that the medical examiner ruled Terry’s death “undetermined.” “This trial is entirely about proof that Meggan Sundwall did something,” Williams said. “It has to be proven that she did something.”

Sundwall’s defense suggested that Terry chose to end her life because she had been stealing money from her family and felt an investigation closing in. Prosecutor Lauren Hunt conceded Terry’s lies in her closing argument but said there was no reason to believe that Terry had any intention to take her own life. “The defense has suggested throughout this trial that Kacee’s life was collapsing, that she built this house of cards and it was falling,” Hunt said. “But the actual evidence does not support a sudden house of cards falling. … This was Kacee’s life as it had been for years: messy, complicated, imperfect.”

Prosecutors say Sundwall spent years pushing Terry to take her own life, reflected in text messages. “What the evidence shows here is a pattern,” Hunt said. “A long-running game of chicken.” But when Terry never went through with the plan, Hunt said, Sundwall took matters into her own hands. “Meggan is converting talk, drama, lies into action,” she told the jury.