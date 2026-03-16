Sister: Kacee Terry ‘couldn’t die fast enough for Meggan’s liking’

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — The sister of a Utah woman who prosecutors say was murdered for insurance money took the stand to point the finger at the defendant.

Kylee Clark, Kacee Terry’s sister, testified on Friday that she was immediately suspicious of Meggan Sundwall when her sister became deathly ill.

Sundwall, 48, is charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in Terry’s death. She has pleaded not guilty, and her attorney has argued that Terry took her own life after lying to everyone around her for years about having terminal cancer. An autopsy after her death confirmed that Terry did not have any significant health issues.

“I am the only [person] left living in our family,” Clark said tearfully as she took the stand. Clark conceded that her sister lied about having leukemia, but said that in the months and weeks before her death, Terry “was a lot more upbeat than I had seen her in a long time.” Clark denied ever hearing her sister express a desire or intent to take her own life and certainly never asked for any assistance in doing so.

Clark said that while she didn’t perceive Sundwall as being Terry’s best friend, the two were close. “Things were good for about a year, and then Kacee started questioning things a little bit, whether she trusted Meggan or not,” she said. “She was always worried that anything she would do would make Meggan mad. And that was her biggest fear, of Meggan being mad at her, letting Meggan down.”

Terry, who had lived with Sundwall and her husband briefly, moved out of the home after she no longer felt safe living there, Clark said. “Meggan and Kacee were close, and then their relationship changed,” Clark said. “She would tell me that she felt like she just couldn’t die fast enough for Meggan’s liking.”

Sundwall erroneously believed that she was the beneficiary of Terry’s $1.5 million life insurance policy — a policy that never existed, prosecutors said.

Clark said that Terry suspected Sundwall was trying to kill her. “There were multiple phone calls that she felt like Meggan was trying to poison her,” Clark testified. Specifically, she said, Terry believed she had been poisoned with insulin.

Investigators say an overdose of insulin is what eventually took Terry’s life. Sundwall’s father, who previously testified in the murder trial, said that his daughter called him to come to Terry’s house because she wasn’t doing well. Upon arrival, he described hearing Terry’s “death rattle” breathing.

When Sundwall called Clark to tell her that her sister wasn’t doing well, Clark immediately got suspicious. “I told her I knew exactly what she was doing. And when I got Kacee to the hospital, the very first thing that I was going to have checked was her blood sugar level, and if it was anything but normal, I would know what she had done,” Clark said. “I told her she should probably not be there when the cops get there and that she needed to leave.”

Sundwall’s trial is scheduled to resume with testimony on Tuesday, March 17.