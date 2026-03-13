Meggan Sundwall’s father describes hearing victim’s ‘death rattle’ breathing

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — The father of a woman accused of murdering her friend for insurance money became emotional on the stand while talking about his relationship with both the defendant and the victim.

Meggan Sundwall is charged with murder in the death of her friend, Kacee Terry, who died from an insulin overdose in Aug. 2024. Sundwall has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains that Terry killed herself after months of lying to everyone around her about her health.

In the months leading up to her death, Terry told Sundwall as well as friends and family that she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. An autopsy showed Terry had no serious health problems and records confirmed no doctor had ever diagnosed her with the disease.

Sundwall’s father, Levoy Randall, testified on Friday that he had believed Terry had been ill. Randall became emotional on the stand, recounting how close he had been to the victim. “She said I’m the closest thing she had to a dad, so she called me Dad.”

Randall said he would occasionally deliver priestly blessings, a sacred ordinance in the Mormon Church, to Terry. Randall said he would deliver blessings of healing, but that Terry “asked for a blessing of release, which is not Church doctrine.” Randall said, “She said she wanted to go back to Heavenly Father.”

On Aug. 12, 2024, Randall said that Sundwall called him to come to Terry’s house because she wasn’t doing well. “I think this could be it,” Randall recalled his daughter saying. When he arrived at the house, he found Terry lying on her bed. “Her breathing was rattling,” Randall said. “I don’t know how to describe it. I call it a death rattle. It was very labored and very, kind of, jagged. It wasn’t smooth and even.” Pressed by prosecutors, Randall said, “The only time I’ve heard that breathing is from somebody who was going to die soon.

Despite the victim’s labored breathing, nobody called 911. “[Meggan] told us she had called the hospice doctor,” Randall explained. “Meggan had told us there was a DNR, so [Terry] did not want to be resuscitated.” Randall estimated that he was in the room for approximately 40 minutes before Terry’s uncle came into the room and demanded that they call an ambulance.

Sundwall’s defense implied at a pretrial hearing that they intend to ask the judge to allow the jury to consider a lesser-included count of assisting suicide when they deliberate the case.