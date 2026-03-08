Utah nurse on trial accused of killing friend with insulin for insurance

Posted at 2:00 PM, March 8, 2026
PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah woman is standing trial on charges that she killed her friend with an overdose of insulin as part of a plot to collect insurance money.

Meggan Sundwall appears in court at a pretrial hearing on March 4, 2026. (Court TV)

Meggan Sundwall, 48, is charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in the death of her friend, Kacee Lyn Terry, 38. Sundwall, a registered nurse, is accused of convincing Terry that she was severely ill and dying before giving her a fatal dose of insulin on Aug. 12, 2024.

Officers were called to Terry’s home and found her unconscious and struggling to breathe; first responders also noticed a diabetic needle at the scene, even though Terry wasn’t diabetic. Investigators determined that while Terry had reported a myriad of health issues that were referenced repeatedly in texts with Sundwall, no doctor had ever given her a formal diagnosis. A post-mortem autopsy confirmed the victim had no health issues.

Investigators say that four years of text messages show Sundwall detailing different ways that Terry could kill herself and offering ways that Sundwall could assist her. Sundwall had fallen into difficult financial circumstances and believed that she was the beneficiary of a rumored $1.5 million insurance policy held by Terry, prosecutors said

Evidence to be presented in the case is likely to include many of Terry’s texts, including some where she told others she thought Sundwall was trying to kill her.

Sundwall’s defense has conceded that she was at Terry’s home on the day of the incident, but maintains that the alleged victim took her own life. Jurors are likely to be told to consider assisted suicide as a lesser included charge to aggravated murder when they deliberate.

