‘I feel guilty that I haven’t passed away’: Alleged victim texts Sundwall

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — In a series of text messages shown to a Utah jury, prosecutors emphasized Meggan Sundwall’s focus on a life insurance policy that didn’t actually exist.

Sundwall, 48, is charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Kacee Terry, 38. Sundwall, a registered nurse, was friends with Terry for years before the alleged victim’s death from an insulin overdose. Prosecutors say that Sundwall killed Terry because she thought she was the beneficiary of a $1.5 million life insurance policy.

In the months before her death, Terry had convinced her friends and family, including Sundwall, that she was dying of cancer. In a message to Sundwall, Terry wrote, “At my doctors appointment last week they got my bloodwork and PET scan results back and it showed that the cancer is in my breast tissue now as well so obviously things are speeding up pretty quickly, and I don’t think my bodies (sic) gonna last too much longer.” However, the autopsy done after her death showed she had no serious health issues.

MORE | Utah nurse on trial accused of killing friend with insulin for insurance

As Sundwall’s trial continues, prosecutors showed the jury a series of text messages sent between Sundwall and Terry, showing many of their conversations revolved around Terry’s purported illness and Sundwall’s money problems.

Sundwall: Here is a random question for you…how on earth did you get approved for a life insurance policy with all of your health stuff?

Terry: I bought it back in 2011

Terry: I wasn’t as sick back then. But when my dad died I decided to get one too because my dad always tried to make me get one. So I did.

Sundwall: Ah!!!!

Terry: Yeah there’s no way in hell I would even qualify to get one right now.

The texts show that Terry told Sundwall that she would be the sole beneficiary of the life insurance policy, which did not actually exist.

Terry: bc you’ll be getting my life insurance policy remember?

Sundwall: Oh! I’m going to use it to take care of Bella, not Lasik!

Terry: Trust me there is plenty to do whatever you want

Sundwall: A tummy tuck, a facelift, and eyelid surgery?

Terry: Yes Ma’am

Sundwall repeatedly complains to Terry about her mounting financial problems, mentioning a leaking foundation, spoiled food, and car problems.

Sundwall: Just one thing after another, you know. We’ll be eating canned beans for the rest of the year!

Terry: I wish I had tons of money that I could just give to you and make your life easier. Honestly, I feel guilty that I haven’t passed away because I know that when you get my life insurance policy your life is going to be so much better and I know you probably don’t even care about the money, but to me I’m like I don’t wanna be here I don’t feel good and so for me to be able to pass away that would be a win and then you getting some money so that you can get out of debt and stay at home with Porter you have no idea how much I would love to give that to you.

On one occasion, Sundwall wrote: “If you dying would get me out of this mess and darkness I am in now, I would take it!”

While prosecutors have argued before the jury that Sundwall killed Terry, her defense has argued that the victim took her own life and that Sundwall had no role in her death.