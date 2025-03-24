Utah nurse accused of killing patient for insurance money

HIGHLAND, Utah — A Utah nurse has been arrested after she allegedly killed a patient in an effort to collect life insurance money.

Meggan Randall Sundwall, 47, was arrested Thursday and faces aggravated murder and obstruction of justice charges.

According to court documents obtained by Scripps News Salt Lake City, the investigation started on August 12, 2024, when Lone Peak police officers were called to a home where they found 38-year-old Kacee Lyn Terry unresponsive.

Terry’s uncle, Mark Farnsworth, told officers that he had found her unconscious and struggling to breathe. When Terry was found, she was alone in her bedroom with Sundwall, who is a licensed registered nurse.

Sundwall told officers that Terry had been in that condition for “a couple of hours” and claimed that Terry had a do not resuscitate order and didn’t want to go to the hospital.

While paramedics were on the scene they discovered a diabetic needle. Terry, according to investigators, was not a diabetic. When she was transported to Mountain Point Hospital in Lehi, they found that her blood sugar level was 14. Detectives say any blood sugar level below 40 is considered life-threatening.

While Terry was in the ICU, her sister informed doctors that Terry had terminal cancer for 4-5 years. However, when Kacee’s medical history from her primary care physician was reviewed they found that she never had cancer. A later autopsy would confirm she didn’t have cancer or major health problems.

Terry was declared brain dead by doctors and died on August 15, 2024, about 3 days after the initial 9-1-1 call. Investigators say a DNR was never located for Terry, and there was no paperwork designating Sundwall as her power of attorney.

When investigators spoke to Terry’s family and friends they shared that they believed Sundwall had been trying to kill Terry for years. Detectives say evidence located on the victim’s phone showed a thread of texts beginning in December 2019.

According to investigators, Sundwall believed she was the beneficiary of Terry’s rumored $1.5 million life insurance policy.

Over the four years of text messages, detectives say Sundwall detailed different ways she would killed herself if she was Terry. Sundwall also allegedly offered to “help” Terry die and discussed how Terry’s death would solve money problems for Sundwall.

A forensic pathologist told police the only way for Terry’s blood sugar level to drop to 14 is through exogenous insulin. That means the insulin would have had to have been administered from outside the body.

When a blood glucose monitor found on the scene was reviewed, the stored history showed 19 readings in 10 hours on August 12. The readings on the monitor continually drop, and at 4:23 p.m., Sundwall allegedly searched how low the specific monitor would read.

Court documents say that the monitor’s final three readings were marked “Lo,” meaning below 19. Police believe Terry, at that point, was unconscious and unable to test her own blood sugar.

Police also found that at 9:47 a.m. the day that Terry was discovered, Sundwall sent Terry a text reading, “Do you want to take some promethazine when I get there so that you are asleep when this is happening?”

The Medical Examiner later confirmed the cause of death for Terry as an overdose of Promethazine, probable exogenous insulin, and other drugs. The official manner of death was left undetermined by the office.

Five hours after the morning text from Sundwall to Terry, Sundwall texted her mother saying that she couldn’t get Terry to wake up. Despite this and being a nurse, Sundwall didn’t call for medical help until Terry’s uncle discovered her seven hours later.

Investigators say that after Terry’s death, Sundwall continuously searched for Terry’s life insurance policy through calls and emails. During that time, she was also accused of deleting 900 texts from her phone.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.