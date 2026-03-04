Jury will hear victim’s claims that Meggan Sundwall was trying to kill her

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah nurse facing murder charges will try to convince the jury that the alleged victim killed herself, her attorney said at a hearing on Wednesday.

Meggan Sundwall is scheduled to stand trial next week on charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in the death of her friend, Kacee Terry. Prosecutors have accused Sundwall of leading Terry to believe that she had terminal cancer; Terry later died of an insulin overdose. Sundwall’s attorneys argue that Terry killed herself.

With just days to go before jury selection, Sundwall returned to court on Wednesday to iron out pretrial issues, including which evidence will be allowed at trial. Sundwall’s defense did not object to prosecutors’ request to admit Terry’s statements — even those statements in which she said that Sundwall was trying to kill her.

“Our position is that nothing she ever said was for the truth of the matter asserted,” Sundwall’s attorney, Scott Williams, said. “We don’t think anything she ever said was true.” To that end, Williams indicated the defense plans to introduce many of Terry’s alleged lies, to include claims that her family hated her and that her daughter died (per Sundwall’s defense, Terry never had a daughter).

Williams asked Judge Sean Petersen to bar the prosecution from arguing that Sundwall caused Terry’s death by failing to act, noting that failing to render aid is not a criminal act under Utah law. Prosecutor Lauren Hunt countered that they do not intend to argue failure to render aid but rather that Sundwall made “affirmative acts…that prolonged the amount of time before medical aid was able to be rendered.” Judge Petersen said he would address the issues as they come up during trial.

Sundwall’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 11.