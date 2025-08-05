Missouri man charged with murder of wife and unborn son

LEBANON, Mo. (Court TV) — A Missouri man was arrested on charges he murdered his wife and their unborn son at their home earlier this summer.

Sidney Fredrick Wilson V is charged with the murder of Reagan Lynn Wilson and the couple’s unborn son, Silas, who were killed in a shooting at their home on June 5. Police said Reagan died shortly after the shooting, while Silas died on June 13.

“Our entire team mourns the loss of this young mother and her child,” Lebanon Police Chief Jerry Harrison said in a statement announcing the arrest. “Our team and our partners are disgusted by this loss of life and will relentlessly pursue justice for Reagan and her child.”

Reagan’s obituary indicates the couple had separated, referring to Sidney as “Silas’ father” and naming another “significant other.”

In a probable cause statement, investigators said a doorbell camera captured gunshots at the couple’s home, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Talking with the police, Sidney first said he had been home all evening. Investigators said cell phone data told a different story. Officers also noted that Sidney “never once asked about the status of the investigation and where we were on locating a suspect in the investigation, he only asked about when he could get his vehicle back.”

Investigators said they also noted bullets found at the crime scene were compatible with a weapon Sidney owned, and said video footage from a home nearby captured a male later identified as Sidney, KOLR reported.