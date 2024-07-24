Mother, daughter charged in murder plot at Idaho campground

Posted at 9:56 AM, July 24, 2024
Scripps News Boise Scripps News Boise

PARMA, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — A mother and daughter are facing charges after a man was fatally shot at an Idaho campground.

Court documents obtained by Scripps News Boise allege 35-year-old Melissa Calumpit and 59-year-old Rosalie Morris admitted to plotting the murder of 37-year-old Travis Calumpit.

Travis was found dead at Martin’s Landing Campground on July 12. He had been fatally shot in the chest.

mugshots of two women

(L) Melissa Calumpit, (R) Rosalie Morris (Canyon County Jail)

Melissa and Travis were married in 2010 and have two children together, but the documents say the two were estranged and had previously divorced in 2018 and remarried in 2020. Melissa told investigators she was forced to leave their house in Parma in April due to Travis being physically abusive to their children. Melissa told investigators that she planned to meet with Travis on July 12 to inform him that she wanted a second divorce.

Court documents reveal that Travis told his stepfather he would be meeting Melissa in hopes that they would repair their relationship and spend the weekend together camping, but prosecutors believe Melissa and her mother, Rosalie, had other plans.

More In:

Related Stories

combo image of man and woman

Hearing ordered after man released on bond allegedly murders girlfriend

Bricen Rivers is accused of murdering Lauren Johansen in Mississippi on July 3, just days after he was released on bond in Nashville. More

Sheriff, defendant combo image

Investigator Recalls Day of Fatal Shooting in Black Swan Murder Trial

Lt. Daniel Dickerman explains the hectic crime scene the day Doug Benefield was fatally shot by his estranged wife, Ashley Benefield. More

woman news anchor describing defendant in trial

Julie Grant: ‘Do You Believe the ‘Black Swan’ Was Abused?’

Julie Grant examines the case, including the body language and appearance of Ashley Benefield following the first day of the 'Black Swan' Murder Trial. More

TRENDING

woman news anchor describing defendant in trial
Photo of Robert and Lindsay Shiver

LATEST NEWS

combo image of man and woman
mugshots of two women
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom

SCRIPPS NEWS