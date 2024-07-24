Mother, daughter charged in murder plot at Idaho campground

During the investigation of the shooting, Melissa gave detectives a detailed account of her activities on July 12.

Documents state dash cam footage from one of the vehicles at the campground captured Rosalie’s 2003 Toyota Highlander parking in the area to meet with Travis.

When investigators presented the footage to Rosalie, she admitted that there had been a family meeting at her house in Nevada the day before, on July 11, where she spoke with Melissa and two other individuals about how they could get rid of Travis “for good.”

The affidavit says Rosalie also admitted that she planned to kill Travis on July 12, and told investigators that she searched for an unregistered firearm to use in the murder. Rosalie reportedly told investigators her initial plan was to make the trip to Martin Landing alone, but Melissa wanted to join her.

Melissa reportedly admitted to investigators that she knew of the plot to kill Travis and said she told Travis to meet her at the campground alone. Documents state Rosalie hid in the campground bathroom while Melissa talked with Travis.

Court documents indicate Melissa changed her story multiple times while talking to investigators about what happened at the camp site. Initially, she claimed Travis raped her, but later she said she bludgeoned Travis with a rock and shot him when he charged her. In one version of the story, Melissa claimed that Travis took the gun and racked a round into the chamber.

According to Melissa, after Travis was shot he pleaded with her and asked her “why?” to which she responded, “I’m sorry. I love you,” before running away.

Melissa says she took her gun and Travis’ phone, and asked Rosalie to take her to CJ Strike Reservoir. On the drive, court documents say she threw the SIM card out of the car window then tossed the phone and gun into the water.

Melissa will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 26. Rosalie will return to court on August 2.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.