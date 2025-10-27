Woman sentenced for aiding in son-in-law’s campground murder

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — A Nevada woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aiding in the murder of her estranged son-in-law.

Rosalie Morris, 60, must serve 18 years before she’s eligible for parole following her Oct. 23 sentencing at Canyon County Courthouse in Idaho.

Morris was arrested in July 2024 on allegations that she helped her daughter, Melissa Calumpit, plot the murder of 37-year-old Travis Calumpit.

Travis was found dead at Martin’s Landing Campground on July 12. He had been fatally shot in the chest. Morris and Melissa later disposed of the gun and the victim’s cell phone.

Melissa and Travis were married in 2010 and had two children together, but court documents say the two were estranged and had previously divorced in 2018 and remarried in 2020.

At the time of their arrests, Melissa told investigators she was forced to leave their house in Parma in April due to Travis being physically abusive to their children. Melissa told investigators that she planned to meet with Travis on July 12 to inform him that she wanted a second divorce.

Documents state dash cam footage from one of the vehicles at the campground captured Morris’s 2003 Toyota Highlander parking in the area to meet with Travis.

When investigators presented the footage to Morris, she admitted that there had been a family meeting at her house in Nevada the day before, on July 11, where she spoke with Melissa and two other individuals about how they could get rid of Travis “for good.”

An affidavit said Morris also admitted that she planned to kill Travis on July 12, and told investigators that she searched for an unregistered firearm to use in the murder. Morris reportedly told investigators her initial plan was to make the trip to Martin Landing alone, but Melissa wanted to join her.

Melissa reportedly admitted to investigators that she knew of the plot to kill Travis and said she told Travis to meet her at the campground alone. Documents state Morris hid in the campground bathroom while Melissa talked with Travis.

Court documents indicate Melissa changed her story multiple times while talking to investigators about what happened at the campsite. Initially, she claimed Travis raped her, but later she said she bludgeoned Travis with a rock and shot him when he charged her. In one version of the story, Melissa claimed that Travis took the gun and racked a round into the chamber.

According to Melissa, after Travis was shot, he pleaded with her and asked her “why?” to which she responded, “I’m sorry. I love you,” before running away.

Melissa says she took her gun and Travis’ phone, and asked Morris to take her to CJ Strike Reservoir. On the drive, court documents say she threw the SIM card out of the car window, then tossed the phone and gun into the water.

Travis’s sister, Anna Norris, told the court that the victim was a brother and uncle who was loved by those around him. “He didn’t deserve that. He should still be here with me and my family.”

“This is about the most extreme crime that people can commit,” said Canyon County District Judge Randall Grove during the sentencing hearing. “Your goal was essentially to treat Travis Calumpit like a dog — to put him down.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.