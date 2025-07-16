Mother now facing murder charge connected to baby’s June hot car death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Scripps News Group) — A Bakersfield mother accused of leaving her children in a hot car, resulting in the death of one child, admitted to police she understood the risks but believed the air conditioning would remain on, according to testimony heard Tuesday.

Maya Hernandez appeared in court for her preliminary hearing where prosecutors and defense attorneys heard testimony from Bakersfield Police Department detectives about their investigation into the June incident.

Detectives testified that Hernandez traveled from Visalia to Bakersfield for a cosmetic appointment, expecting to be away from her children for less than 30 minutes. However, she was away from her vehicle for more than 2 hours.

According to previous reporting, Hernandez was told she could bring her children inside, but they would need to stay in the lobby during her appointment.

A key revelation emerged during Tuesday’s testimony when detectives described how Hernandez’s 2022 Toyota sedan automatically shuts off after one hour without driver input such as pressing the brake or gas pedals. Police confirmed this through a re-creation of the incident.

According to a release from Toyota from June 2019, the auto shut-off feature was a new addition to “most Model Year 2020 vehicles.”

“I think the judge noted that not a lot of people are aware that when cars are left with the engine running that at some point they turn off. I think not a lot of people know that,” said Teryl Wakeman, the deputy public defender representing Hernandez.

“In this particular case, I don’t think that Miss Hernandez is a murderer, I think she was negligent, I think she made a difficult parenting choice, but I don’t think she’s a murderer, I think this is negligence at most,” Wakeman said.

The District Attorney’s office filed a new accusation ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. Hernandez is scheduled to be re-arraigned on the new accusation on July 24 at 8:30 a.m.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.