NBA G League player, girlfriend charged with woman’s murder

By: Justine Verastigue

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pro basketball player and his girlfriend are accused of the death of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers.

Police said Rodgers was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 3:32 p.m. The last time she had been seen was at a pre-arranged meeting with her friend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, and Harnden’s boyfriend, Chance Comanche, on Dec. 5. Rodgers was already out with friends when she was set to meet with the couple.

Early into the investigation, police suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in Rodgers’ disappearance.

Harnden was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping. CAT is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of the FBI, LVMPD, Henderson, and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Comanche was arrested on the 15th in Sacramento, California, by the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. Officers say he’s pending extradition to Nevada on charges of kidnapping.

After their arrests, police said they obtained more information that led them to human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. Police said the Clark County Coroner identified the remains as Rodgers.

Detectives are now accusing Harnden and Comanche of open murder. The update in charges is said to be amended through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Stockton Kings NBA G League website, the Sacramento Kings’ affiliate announced Friday that they had released Comanche. He played center with the team since 2022 and played college basketball at Arizona.

Scripps News Las Vegas asked the Stockton Kings for comment. Officials confirmed his release but said they had no further comment.

Records show he has a court date in California on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. He is ineligible for bail as of the time of this report.

Officials with Foley Entertainment Group, which operates the Golden Knights and runs business operations for Henderson-based

Ignite, say Comanche has never been with the local team.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.