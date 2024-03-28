NBA G-League Player and Girlfriend Plead Not Guilty in Murder Case

Chance Comanche and Sakari Harnden were back in a Las Vegas courtroom to enter pleas. The pair are charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of Marayna Rodgers. They both plead not guilty. (3/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

The outpouring of support for Karen Read has led prosecutors to request a 'buffer zone' of 500 feet around the courthouse.

Karen Read Trial: Prosecutors Request 'Buffer Zone' Around Courthouse

Alex Murdaugh reportedly failed a polygraph test.

Alex Murdaugh Reportedly Failed Polygraph Test

The panel weigh in and discuss a short video of Madeline Soto on her 13th birthday.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Birthday Party Video

Chance Comanche and Sakari Harnden were back in a Las Vegas courtroom to enter pleas.

NBA G-League Player and Girlfriend Plead Not Guilty in Murder Case

jason parker testifes

Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Witness Smelled Fresh Paint in Garage

border patrol agent testifies in court

Agent Says George Kelly 'Didn't Look Like He Was Afraid'

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Lori Vallow Daybell's Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

Prosecutors allege that the defense has been making calls to potential jurors, asking about their knowledge of stories on the case in preparation for their request for a change of venue.

Idaho Student Murders: Defense Making Calls to Potential Jurors

Federal prosecutors want to amend Alex Murdaugh's sentencing recommendation.

Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutors Want to Amend Sentencing Recommendation

Blake Scanlon was found guilty of first-degree murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Blake Scanlon Found Guilty On All Counts

A jury deliberated for over four hours before returning a verdict for Blake Scanlon, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

MORE VIDEOS