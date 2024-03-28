NBA G-League Player and Girlfriend Plead Not Guilty in Murder Case

- Watch Live
Chance Comanche and Sakari Harnden were back in a Las Vegas courtroom to enter pleas. The pair are charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of Marayna Rodgers. They both plead not guilty. (3/28/24) MORE
