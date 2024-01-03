Pro basketball player appears in court on murder charges

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — Chance Comanche, the former NBA G League player accused of killing 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers, made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday.

The former Stockton Kings player was arrested on Dec. 15 in Sacramento and has since been extradited to Las Vegas to face charges. The Kings announced his release from the team after news of his arrest.

According to an arrest report, Comanche told police he helped kill Rodgers at the direction of 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who was arrested in Las Vegas. Both Comanche and Harnden are accused of open murder.

READ MORE: Police: Pro basketball player admitted to planning woman’s murder

Attorney Gary Guymon is defending Comanche in the murder case.

In court on Tuesday, Comanche waived his right to a preliminary hearing in 15 days. Bail was not discussed, and the 27-year-old will remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

There was some discussion in court about plans to merge Comanche’s case with Harnden’s, though that had not happened as of this report.

Comanche is expected to appear in court again on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. Harnden’s next court hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 at 7:30 a.m.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.