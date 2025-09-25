Nicholas Rossi found guilty of raping woman in 2008

Posted at 12:34 PM, September 25, 2025
Scripps News Salt Lake City Scripps News Salt Lake City

PROVO, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Nicholas Rossi was found guilty Wednesday in the 2008 rape of a woman in Orem, the second time in recent months that the ex-fugitive has been convicted by a jury.

nicholas rossi in court

In this image made from pool video footage, Nicholas Rossi accused of faking his death and fleeing to Europe to avoid rape charges, appears at a jury trial in Salt Lake City, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Firecrest Films via AP, Pool)

Rossi was found guilty in August of raping a woman he had met online, also in 2008, before he fled the country in an attempt to avoid prosecution.

In the latest case, which began on Wednesday, Rossi’s ex-girlfriend claimed she ended a relationship with him over his aggressive behavior and failure to pay her the money he had borrowed.

MORE | UT v. Nicholas Rossi: Fugitive Sex Offender Trial

Rossi had the woman come to his house in September 2008 under the pretense of repaying her the money, but instead raped her.

Although the rape occurred in 2008, a backlog in testing did not identify Rossi as the suspect until years later, and he wasn’t charged until 2020.

While denying he was the man authorities were looking for, Rossi fled to the United Kingdom and lived under the name Arthur Knight before being extradited from Scotland back to the United States.

This story was originally written by Jeff Tavss for Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Nicholas Rossi found guilty
play button

Nicholas Rossi Found Guilty of Rape

Nicholas Rossi was found guilty of raping his former girlfriend in 2008, years before fleeing the U.S. and allegedly faking his own death. More

Nicholas Rossi appears at a jury trial in Salt Lake City

UT v. Nicholas Rossi: Fugitive Sex Offender Trial

UPDATE: Nicholas Rossi was found guilty of rape in his first Utah trial. He's set to stand trial again in September in another county. More

Nicholas Rossi police interview
play button

Jury Hears Audio of Accused Rapist, Nicholas Rossi’s Police Interview

The jury hears audio of a police interview with Nicholas Rossi, who is charged with sexually assaulting two women in Utah in 2008. More

TOP STORIES

nicholas rossi in court