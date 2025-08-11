UT v. Nicholas Rossi: Fugitive Sex Offender Trial

Posted at 9:25 AM, August 11, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Salt Lake City Scripps News Salt Lake City and Associated Press Associated Press

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Court TV/Scripps News Salt Lake City/AP) — A man accused of raping two women years before fleeing the U.S. and allegedly faking his own death is standing trial in Utah.

Nicholas Rossi, also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, is accused of raping two women in 2008. Prosecutors are trying the cases separately, with the first trial taking place in Salt Lake County.

man sits in court

Nicholas Rossi appears at a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake Tribune, POOL)

Prosecutors say Rossi faked his own death in Rhode Island, where he grew up in foster care, and fled to Europe after being identified as a suspect in a rape case in Orem, Utah. In 2020, Rossi, who was an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, told a media outlet that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020, reported The Associated Press.

Rossi was arrested in Scotland in December 2021 after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. At the time of his arrest, he insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil.  In court appearances, he said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi. He was extradited to Utah in 2024.

The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008. At one point, he was also wanted in Rhode Island for failing to register as a sex offender.

Rossi’s first trial is for allegations that he raped his former girlfriend in 2008 after an argument. Prosecutors say the alleged victim contacted authorities after seeing news of his arrest in Scotland. Rossi pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony rape charge, according to Scripps News Salt Lake City.

Rossi’s second trial will take place in Utah County, where he’s accused of raping another woman in 2008. He was not identified as a suspect until about a decade later, due to a backlog of DNA test kits at the Utah State Crime Lab, reported the AP.

More In:

Related Stories

man sits in court

Fugitive rape suspect claims life in danger during court hearing

Nicholas Rossi, who allegedly fled the U.S. and faked his own death after being accused of rape, was back in court today. More

man sits in court

Utah rape suspect who fled the country appears at preliminary hearing

Nicholas Rossi was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing regarding an alleged 2008 rape in Salt Lake City. More

judge during zoom hearing
play button

Fugitive Refuses to Appear in Court at Hearing

Nicholas Rossi, aka Nicholas Alahverdian, refused to appear in court for his preliminary hearing, but did not give a reason why. More

TOP STORIES

alex murdaugh appears in court