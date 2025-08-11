UT v. Nicholas Rossi: Fugitive Sex Offender Trial

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Court TV/Scripps News Salt Lake City/AP) — A man accused of raping two women years before fleeing the U.S. and allegedly faking his own death is standing trial in Utah.

Nicholas Rossi, also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, is accused of raping two women in 2008. Prosecutors are trying the cases separately, with the first trial taking place in Salt Lake County.

Prosecutors say Rossi faked his own death in Rhode Island, where he grew up in foster care, and fled to Europe after being identified as a suspect in a rape case in Orem, Utah. In 2020, Rossi, who was an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, told a media outlet that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020, reported The Associated Press.

Rossi was arrested in Scotland in December 2021 after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. At the time of his arrest, he insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil. In court appearances, he said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi. He was extradited to Utah in 2024.

The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008. At one point, he was also wanted in Rhode Island for failing to register as a sex offender.

Rossi’s first trial is for allegations that he raped his former girlfriend in 2008 after an argument. Prosecutors say the alleged victim contacted authorities after seeing news of his arrest in Scotland. Rossi pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony rape charge, according to Scripps News Salt Lake City.

Rossi’s second trial will take place in Utah County, where he’s accused of raping another woman in 2008. He was not identified as a suspect until about a decade later, due to a backlog of DNA test kits at the Utah State Crime Lab, reported the AP.