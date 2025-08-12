Alleged Victim's Mom Paused to Glare at Nicholas Rossi in Tense Moment

Rossi's alleged victim's mom, Tammy Sadler, said her daughter was upset because Rossi owed her money for rings. She said her daughter also disclosed she'd been raped. In an intense moment in court, Sadler stopped to give Rossi an icy stare. (8/12/25) MORE

Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

blonde middle-aged woman

Alleged Victim's Mom Paused to Glare at Nicholas Rossi in Tense Moment

split screen shows rachel morin's photo, Patty Morin and her attorney

Rachel Morin's Mom Describes 'Immeasurable Grief' After Sentencing

lawyer argues in court

Prosecutor: Rossi Used Intelligence, Charm to Take Advantage of Women

young female attorney with very curly hair

Defense: Bitter, Resentful Ex Made False Rape Claims Against Rossi

man in court wears oxygen mask

Fugitive Sex Offender Trial: Nicholas Rossi's Alleged Victim Testifies

Ghislaine Maxwell

Judge Rejects Bid to Unseal Grand Jury Materials in Ghislaine Maxwell Case

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell Not Allowed To Join Dog Program Behind Bars

Gloria Allred and Epstein accuser

Epstein Accuser Reacts To Ghislaine Maxwell Interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred To Texas Federal Prison Camp

Sean 'Diddy' Combs with page tear outs

Judge Denies Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Request For Bail

photo of Diddy with GFX of text

Why Alleged Victim #3 May Not Be the Best Source for Diddy's Bond Appeal

diddy

Prosecution Will Seek 'Substantially' Higher Prison Sentence for Diddy

MORE VIDEOS