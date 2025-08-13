Police Officer Says Nicholas Rossi Reported He'd Been Raped By Girlfriend

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Orem, Utah Police Officer James Thompson recalled that on Sept. 16, 2008, Nicholas Rossi reported that his girlfriend had recently told police he'd sexually assaulted he; so he wanted to file a report against her for sexual assault. (8/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?