Alleged Victim #2 Says Nicholas Rossi Raped, Abused, and Stole From Her

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Alleged victim #2 testified against Nicholas Rossi, saying they met on MySpace, but the romance took a dark turn when he stole her credit cards, emotionally abused her, and one day raped her. She told jurors she reported the sexual assault. (8/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?