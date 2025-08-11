Fugitive Sex Offender Trial: Nicholas Rossi's Alleged Victim Testifies

- Watch Live
Rossi is accused of raping 2 women. The first of 2 trials began today. Rossi allegedly faked his own death and claimed to be an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who was framed. In court today, he wore an oxygen mask and sat in a wheelchair. (8/11/25) MORE
