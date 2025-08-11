Fugitive Sex Offender Trial: Nicholas Rossi's Alleged Victim Testifies

Rossi is accused of raping 2 women. The first of 2 trials began today. Rossi allegedly faked his own death and claimed to be an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who was framed. In court today, he wore an oxygen mask and sat in a wheelchair. (8/11/25) MORE

Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

lawyer argues in court

Prosecutor: Rossi Used Intelligence, Charm to Take Advantage of Women

young female attorney with very curly hair

Defense: Bitter, Resentful Exes Made False Rape Claims Against Rossi

man in court wears oxygen mask

Fugitive Sex Offender Trial: Nicholas Rossi's Alleged Victim Testifies

Ghislaine Maxwell

Judge Rejects Bid to Unseal Grand Jury Materials in Ghislaine Maxwell Case

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell Not Allowed To Join Dog Program Behind Bars

Gloria Allred and Epstein accuser

Epstein Accuser Reacts To Ghislaine Maxwell Interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred To Texas Federal Prison Camp

Sean 'Diddy' Combs with page tear outs

Judge Denies Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Request For Bail

photo of Diddy with GFX of text

Why Alleged Victim #3 May Not Be the Best Source for Diddy's Bond Appeal

diddy

Prosecution Will Seek 'Substantially' Higher Prison Sentence for Diddy

gfx: photo of a middle-aged man next to a close-up of a legal document with parts highlighted

Diddy Seeks Acquittal or New Trial on Mann Act Counts

Gary Busey pleads guilty

Actor Gary Busey Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes Charge

MORE VIDEOS