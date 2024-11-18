OH v. Jackson Bleything: Death At The Door Murder Trial

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (Court TV) — A young man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 71-year-old grandmother who was fatally shot in the front hallway of her home.

Jackson Bleything, 22, was indicted on 14 charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault, in the death of Connie Vang on March 14. The day before his trial began, Bleything accepted responsibility.

Police responded to a 911 call to find the victim dead from a gunshot wound to her head. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) later joined the case.

Bleything is also facing charges related to an attempted robbery days after Vang’s death on March 17. Police said Bleything tried to rob a former high school classmate’s home by hiding behind a porch and pointing a gun at the victim when the door was opened. The incident, captured on a Ring doorbell camera, led to Bleything’s identification.

After the attempted robbery, Bleything fled the scene and discarded the firearm, police said. He was arrested later that evening at his home in German Township by agents from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and BCI. Several items of evidence had been recovered during the arrest.

After his arrest, Bleything remained in custody at Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Judge Mike Buckwalter sentenced Bleything to an agreed plea deal of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The maximum sentence Bleything faced was life in prison without parole.