Ohio man sentenced to 14 years in death of missing Amanda Dean

NORWALK, Ohio (Scripps News Cleveland) — The boyfriend of a missing Ohio woman was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to felony charges in connection with her death.

Last month, Frederick Reer pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of his girlfriend, Amanda Dean. On Monday, a judge sentenced Reer to 14 years in prison.

The 36-year-old mother of four was last seen on July 11, 2017, in Townsend Township. Her family said she was involved in an abusive relationship and was living with her boyfriend, Reer, during that time.

Reer was indicted in 2024 on a murder charge before pleading guilty last month to lesser charges.

The AG’s Office said that the Ohio Bureau of Investigation “determined that Reer killed Dean inside a residence where the couple lived, then cleaned the crime scene and disposed of the evidence.” Her body has never been found.

Dean’s family delivered emotional impact statements at Reer’s sentencing; her mother and sons spoke about the woman they lost and desperately want back.

Prosecutors described a violent and toxic relationship between Dean and Reer, sharing text messages Dean had sent to friends saying to look at Reer if she should ever “go missing.”

Reer spoke briefly, apologizing to the Dean family as well as his own and the community.

As the judge delivered the 14-year sentence, Dean’s family and friends held up photos in the gallery showing the victim and her family in silent support.