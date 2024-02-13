Ex-boyfriend charged in 2017 death of missing Ohio woman Amanda Dean

NORWALK, Ohio (Scripps News Cleveland) — An Ohio man has been arraigned on multiple charges in the disappearance of Amanda Dean and given a bond of $1 million.

Frederick Reer, 40, was also ordered to have no contact with the family of Dean, his former girlfriend who has been missing since July 2017. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

combo image of amanda dean and frederick reer

(L) Amanda Dean (NamUs), (R) Frederick Reer (Huron County Sheriff’s Office)

Reer was indicted last week on charges of murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

According to the indictment, Reer killed 36-year-old Dean on or about the day she last talked to her family, July 11, 2017.

Her family said previously that the mother of four was in a violent relationship with Reer and her last text message to her sister was a plan to leave him.

Her family filed a missing persons report after not hearing from Dean; however, it was canceled a day later because Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin told the family she was “in a safe house.”

In late 2022, the family demanded answers from Corbin. The case was reopened and the BCI took over that December.

“It’s my understanding that the suspect was the last one to be with her,” said Chief John Majoy, Newburgh Heights Police Department & President Board of Directors Cleveland Missing. Cleveland Missing helped put this case back in the spotlight in late 2022.

In November of 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home outside a small Huron County town in connection to the case.

Reer was arrested Friday following his indictment and transported to the Huron County jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.

“He was told there was a warrant for his arrest, and he did not ask what the warrant was for, which I find very unusual,” said Majoy. “Most people, in my 33-years, when you go to place them under arrest for something, they really want to know what for. He did not ask, and I find that highly unusual and suspect.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.

