Oregon man charged in death of newlywed nurse due in court

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP/Court TV) — A neighbor of an Oregon nurse who was found dead just days after her wedding is charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Bryce Schubert, 27, is accused in the death of Melissa Jubane, 32. Police previously said they had arrested Schubert but have not released details about how they believe he was connected to the case.

Authorities entered Jubane’s name as a missing person in national law enforcement databases on Sept. 4 after she missed her nursing shift at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. Police failed to find her when they conducted a welfare check at her apartment in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.

Schubert’s public defender, Greg Scholl, said his client tried to plead not guilty, but that the Washington County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Lemoine said she could not accept it. Court rules do not allow defendants to enter felony pleas before they are indicted by a grand jury, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Neither Scholl, the nonprofit agency Metropolitan Public Defender, nor spokespeople for Washington County and its district attorney’s office immediately responded to emailed questions and voicemails seeking comment.

“This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers,” Providence said in a statement.

Jubane had just married her partner, Bryan Llantero, in Hawaii in late August, KHON-TV reported. Her mother-in-law told the station that the newlyweds returned to the U.S. mainland on Sept. 1 and enjoyed the Labor Day holiday before Jubane returned to work on Tuesday and Llantero, an active duty U.S. Navy member, reported for work in Washington state.

Police said their investigation linked Schubert to Jubane’s disappearance and that her remains had been found. The statement said authorities were not providing further details to protect the ongoing investigation.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with our community in mourning and offer our full support to all those impacted by this devastating loss,” The Oregon Nurses Association said.

Schubert is due in court Monday, Sept. 16, for probable cause hearing.