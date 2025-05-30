Pardoned reality star Todd Chrisley says prison opened his eyes to injustices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pardoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley said Friday that the experience of being in prison has changed him, vowing to not forget the men he met and befriended there and to work to make their lives better.

“You can’t go through what we’ve been through and walk away from it,” he said at a news conference in a Nashville, Tennessee, hotel two days after his release. “As bad as this experience has been, there’s also been a lot of blessings to come from it. I have met some wonderful men. I have listened to some horrific stories about things that have gone on in our system.”

Convicted on fraud and tax charges, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star maintained his innocence, saying he and his wife Julie were victims of a corrupt prosecution. He said they will detail the proof of the wrongful conviction in an upcoming television show.

“We’re blessed to have our family back, and we’re blessed to be coming back to television because we have a much bigger story to tell now than we ever have,” he said.

Addressing whether his family’s fame and connections helped him and his wife get a pardon from President Donald Trump, Chrisley said, “It’s not something you can look at and say that had nothing to do with it. I don’t know if it did or it didn’t.”

His daughter Savannah Chrisley, also speaking at the news conference, was adamant that it was her hard work that won the day. She has been a staunch Trump supporter and endorsed his candidacy while also speaking about her parents in a speech at the Republican National Convention last summer.