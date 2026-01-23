Parents hope federal investigation may bring new light to Ellen Greenberg case

The parents of Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old Philadelphia teacher found stabbed to death in her apartment in 2011, are cautiously optimistic that a federal investigation into corruption in Pennsylvania could lead to answers in their daughter’s case.

Dr. Josh Greenberg and his wife, Sandee, appeared on Court TV’s Opening Statements with Julie Grant to discuss their daughter, who was found with approximately 20 stab wounds in her Philadelphia apartment during a snowstorm, and whose death was ruled a suicide despite suspicious circumstances.

Josh explained that while the federal investigation focuses on corruption in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, it does not explicitly focus on Ellen’s case. However, the family remains hopeful that if the investigation uncovers systemic issues, it could lead to what they have sought for years: an unbiased investigation led by impartial leadership.

On the day of her death, Ellen had just finished cleaning off her car after the snowstorm and filled it with a full tank of gas before returning to her apartment. Her parents believe these actions, along with other evidence, suggest she may have been preparing to leave her fiancé, Sam Goldberg. Josh pointed out two significant details: Ellen’s engagement ring was found on the nightstand, and her makeup and toiletries appeared to be neatly packed on her bed.

MORE | Medical examiner again classifies Ellen Greenberg’s death as suicide

Sandee described the difficulty of piecing together what happened that day, noting that many details have been withheld by police and that camera footage from the building is missing. The family has been unable to see the guest log from the apartment building.

The autopsy showed bruises on Ellen’s body in various stages of healing, indicating injuries that occurred before the day of her death. Sandee said she was devastated to learn about the bruising, as she was not familiar with the signs of domestic violence at the time. The bruising was noted in the first autopsy as consistent with abuse, though it was never investigated. Josh emphasized that Philadelphia should be aware that they believe a killer and abuser remains at large, and authorities failed to follow up on who caused the bruising.

The Greenbergs pointed to several troubling aspects of the investigation: a man who arrived at the scene and told the front desk there was a homicide upstairs was never interviewed by Philadelphia police. The family also disputes the official narrative that Ellen had no defensive wounds. Sandee said there were marks around Ellen’s wrists and neck, and when investigators pulled back the strap muscles in her neck, they could see a fingernail print. They allege that both of Ellen’s wrists showed signs of severe injury, consistent with restraint or abuse.

The family has consulted with several renowned forensic experts who believe Ellen’s death was a homicide, not a suicide. Dr. Cyril Wecht, who worked on investigations including the Kennedy assassination, wrote a report finding the suicide ruling suspicious. He noted that women rarely choose stabbing as a method of suicide, typically opting for less painful means. The family has also worked with Tom Brennan, an experienced investigator who has collaborated with Dr. Wayne Ross of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and Dr. Joseph Scott Morgan. Josh noted that public opinion overwhelmingly rejects the suicide ruling. A petition calling for a new investigation gathered 175,000 signatures online.

The Greenbergs have invited Sam Goldberg and his family to meet with them to help answer lingering questions. They want to understand what Goldberg was doing outside the apartment for an extended period before entering, why he sent angry text messages, and why he initially said Ellen was flat on her back when he found her, but she was actually seated against the cabinets. The family also questions why there was no sign of disturbance inside the apartment and why the door latch appeared intact.

Another point of concern involves Goldberg’s uncle, James Schwartzman, an attorney and judge. The Greenbergs say Schwartzman entered the apartment and removed Ellen’s private computers, phone, keys, and handbag without their permission. He claimed he was there to retrieve a suit for the funeral, but the family maintains the property belonged to them, not the Goldberg family. Schwartzman attended Ellen’s funeral and signed the guest book, but never made eye contact with the Greenbergs.

The family has invested a significant portion of their life savings into investigating Ellen’s death, including hiring lawyers and creating a computerized rendition showing all the knife wounds, their depth and location. The case has gained renewed attention following a documentary series produced by Hulu.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.