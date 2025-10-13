Report: Medical examiner again classifies Ellen Greenberg’s death as suicide

PHILADELPHIA (Court TV) — Less than a year after reopening the investigation into the death of Ellen Greenberg, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office has declared her death a suicide.

Greenberg was found stabbed to death on Jan. 26, 2011, with more than 20 stab wounds to her body. Those wounds included 10 on her back; the knife was found plunged into her heart. Assistant medical examiner Dr. Marion Osbourne initially ruled Greenberg’s death a homicide, but changed that to suicide after a closed-door meeting with Philadelphia police and members of the district attorney’s office four days later.

In Feb. 2025, Osbourne again changed his ruling, saying he now believes Greenberg was murdered. The Office of the Medical Examiner agreed to re-examine the case after increasing pressure from Greenberg’s family, who hired multiple experts who also concluded she was the victim of a homicide.

After months of consideration, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office released a 32-page review that ultimately concluded, “while the distribution of injuries is admittedly unusual, the fact remains that Ellen would be capable of inflicting these injuries herself,” according to People.com, which reviewed the document.

Philadelphia Chief Medical Examiner Lindsay Simon authored the report, which noted that Greenberg’s fiancé’s DNA was not found on the knife used and that there was no evidence of an abusive relationship. Greenberg’s fiancé, who called police after finding her body, has never been named a person of interest or a suspect in the case.