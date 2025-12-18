Pastor indicted for cyberstalking estranged wife Mica Miller

FLORENCE, S.C. (Court TV) —A South Carolina pastor faces federal charges for allegedly cyberstalking his estranged wife in the months leading up to her death by suicide.

John Paul Miller, 46, was indicted by a federal grand jury in December on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators, according to a press release from the DOJ. The indictment alleges John Paul harassed his estranged wife, Mica Miller, from November 2022 until her death on April 27, 2024.

According to the indictment, John Paul posted a nude photo of Mica online without her consent, placed tracking devices on her vehicle, and on one occasion, contacted her more than 50 times in a single day. He also allegedly interfered with her finances and daily activities and damaged her vehicle tires, the press release states.

The indictment also alleges John Paul lied to federal investigators about his actions, claiming he hired a private investigator to protect Mica from purchasing firearms. In reality, prosecutors say he hired the investigator to cyberstalk her for alleged adultery. John Paul also denied damaging Mica’s tires, but investigators say he purchased a tire deflation device online and sent messages to others about her vehicle.

Mica, 30, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. Her death sparked widespread attention on social media, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding her suicide and her relationship with her estranged husband.

John Paul Miller served as pastor of Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach. In the days following Mica’s death, he announced her passing to his congregation, stating she had struggled with mental health issues.

John Paul faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for cyberstalking and two years in prison for making false statements. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026, in federal court in Florence, South Carolina.

Previously, John Paul was arrested in Nov. 2024 for assault and battery for an incident involving a demonstrator outside the church, days after federal agents raided his home. Additionally, two lawsuits were filed in March that accuse the former pastor of sexually assaulting underage girls.

Mica’s family also settled a wrongful death lawsuit with John Paul in Aug. 2024, but details of the settlement have not been revealed.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.