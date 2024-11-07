Pastor John-Paul Miller released from jail after arrest for assault

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Court TV) — Days after federal agents were seen raiding his home, pastor John-Paul Miller was arrested on an unrelated charge of assault and battery.

Miller, who was thrust into the public spotlight following the suicide of his estranged wife, Mica Miller, was arrested Nov. 6 on a single charge of third-degree assault and battery, according to records reviewed by Court TV. On Thursday afternoon, John-Paul left jail after posting bond, WMBF reported.

In a statement, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said it was called to the area of John-Paul’s church on Nov. 6 “for a report of a disturbance.” No further details were released beyond the police saying, “That situation is under control, but you will continue to see a police presence in the area.”

Video obtained by WBTW reportedly shows a confrontation at the property involving John-Paul and someone participating in a demonstration. After making a motion at the woman that appeared to anger her, the demonstrator said John-Paul put his hands on her.

Protesters have been a common sight outside of John-Paul’s home and church since his wife’s death. Mica had filed for separation from her husband 10 days before her suicide. In the days after Mica took her own life, her family was joined by others in the community in creating “Justice for Mica” in their search for answers. State and federal investigators have made clear that Mica’s death was ruled a suicide.

On Nov. 1, Court TV saw federal agents at John-Paul’s home removing items. While the FBI confirmed it was there as part of an ongoing investigation, it would not offer any further detail. John-Paul has not been charged in connection with the raid.

