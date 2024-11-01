FBI raids home of pastor John-Paul Miller months after wife’s suicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — Months after pastor John-Paul Miller came under scrutiny following his wife’s suicide, federal agents were seen raiding his South Carolina home.

Court TV saw multiple federal agents on the Horry County property, some wearing shirts emblazoned with the letters “FBI” and wearing gloves. The agents first arrived in multiple black Suburbans along with local law enforcement between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, FITSNews reported. A source close to the investigation told the outlet, “The primary investigation is into events that happened before Mica died” and cited allegations of “interstate domestic violence.”

The federal raid comes after Miller’s wife, Mica Miller, took her own life in a South Carolina state park days after filing for divorce. In the days following her death, the FBI confirmed to Court TV that it was actively investigating tips concerning the couple but said they were not investigating Mica’s death.

Mica’s death was classified as a suicide, but her family accused John-Paul of “brainwashing” her and psychologically abusing her. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against John-Paul, which was settled in August.

John-Paul was suspended from his work as pastor of Solid Rock at Market Common Church as police investigated his wife’s death. He has not been arrested or charged with any crimes.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.