Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

FBI Raids Pastor John-Paul Miller's Home Months After Wife’s Suicide

Months after pastor John-Paul Miller came under scrutiny following his wife’s suicide, federal agents were seen raiding his South Carolina home. Mica Miller took her own life and allegations her husband was involved have persisted. (11/1/24) MORE

folder icon Unsolved Cases hashtag icon

Latest Videos

FBI Raid

FBI Raids Pastor John-Paul Miller's Home Months After Wife’s Suicide

Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase Near Las Vegas Airport

Suffolk Co DA Ray Tierney shows photos at a press conference

Prosecutors Reveal New Information About Victim Found on Gilgo Beach

Elijah Vue, Mother in orange jumpsuit, boyfriend of Elijah's mother, Guest

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

Randi Gorenberg/Nancy and Joey Bochicchio

Voice for Victims: Boca Raton Mall Murders

John Ramsey, JonBenét Ramsey's father, joins Court TV and discusses trying to get the case in competent hands for 28 years.

JonBenét Ramsey's Father, John Ramsey, Joins Court TV at CrimeCon

split screen of Barry and Suzanna Morphew

Suzanne Morphew's Autopsy Results Released

Julie at the desk with a picture of Rachel Morin on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Rachel Morin is Gone But Not Forgotten'

GFX about Riley Strain's last text message.

Riley Strain's Last Text Message Has Been Recovered

Riley Strain family photo.

Missing College Student Riley Strain's Bank Card Recovered

Julie Grant with surveillance vid of Riley Strain on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: What Happened to Riley Strain?

Sketches of Rachel Morin's alleged killer have been released.

New Sketches of Rachel Morin's Alleged Killer Released

MORE VIDEOS