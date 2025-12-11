D4vd's Label Executive Faces Grand Jury Questioning Regarding Teen's Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
An executive at singer d4vd's record label was reportedly questioned by a grand jury. Robert Morgenroth was allegedly asked why he didn't call police. Celeste Rivas Hernandez's decomposing body was found in a Tesla owned by d4vd. (12/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?