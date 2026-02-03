Police Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie

Police provide an update on Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy was reported as a missing and vulnerable adult in Pima County, Arizona; she was last seen on Jan. 31 at her home. (2/23/26) MORE

Police Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie

Defense attorney delivers opening statements

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Defense's Opening Statements

Prosecutor delivers opening statement

Tara Baker Murder Trial: State's Opening Statements

Convicted killer Paul Hicks is sentenced

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Paul Hicks Sentenced

suspect in court

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Paul Hicks' defense closing arguments

Defense: No Forensic Evidence Connects Paul Hicks to Regina Hicks' Murder

State's closing argument in Paul Hicks' trial

State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

richard wells testimony

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

steve gates testimony

Key Witness Steve Gates Testifies in Paul Hicks' Murder Trial

paul hick sinterview

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

janzen phipps testifies

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

