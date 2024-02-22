Petito family reaches agreement with Laundries to avoid a civil trial

NORTH PORT, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa) — The parents of Gabby Petito have reached an agreement with the family of Brian Laundrie to avoid a civil trial.

The families participated in mediation on Wednesday.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt sued Christopher and Roberta Laundrie for “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Gabby’s parents claimed the Laundrie family knew Gabby was “gone” but did nothing to help. Instead, the Laundrie family issued press releases through their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

One press release was issued on September 14, 2021, and the other on September 19, 2021.

According to court records, specifically, on September 14, 2021, the Laundrie Parents, through Mr. Bertolino, acknowledged it was a difficult time for both families, expressed hope that the search for Ms. Petito would be successful and that she would be reunited with her family, and explained the Laundrie family would be remaining in the background and would have no further comment on advice of counsel.

On September 19, 2021, upon the discovery of Ms. Petito’s remains, the Laundrie Parents, through Mr. Bertolino, stated the news about Ms. Petito was heartbreaking and that the Laundrie family was praying for Ms. Petito and her family.