Police arrest estranged husband in 1994 murder of Maryland 911 operator

TOWSON, Md. (Scripps News Baltimore) — Police on Friday announced that they have arrested a suspect in the 1994 murder of Linda Lester, a 31-year-old mother and 911 operator.

Donald Lester, now 68, was Linda Lester’s estranged husband at the time of her death. They were living separately and going through a divorce.

Linda Lester had disappeared after leaving work in the late evening hours of October 11, 1994. She’d been heading toward Donald Lester’s home to pick up her 2-year-old child.

Her body was discovered on October 17, 1994, on an embankment along I-70.

Police said it was the forensic evidence and advancements in DNA technology that helped them to finally close this case.

But Lester’s attorney, Hunter Pruette, says if his client strangled the victim, cut her throat and disposed of the body as it’s alleged, DNA evidence should have been everywhere.

Traces under two of her fingernails would not be unusual since they still had contact with each other even though they were living apart.

“For 31 years, Mr. Lester has maintained his innocence,” said Pruette, “The charging document does nothing to change that. In his mind and our mind, he looks forward to his day in court.”

According to charging documents, in addition to the DNA evidence, investigators had long suspected Donald Lester for a number of reasons.

Police noted he had an abrasion on his nose, he had borrowed someone’s car who lived just over a mile from where the body was dumped and one of his son’s told police he’d threatened to kill her and he had life insurance on Linda and received a large payout after her murder.

For her part, the victim’s daughter and her child live with her father, and she broke out in tears in a courtroom on Friday when the judge denied him bail.

“I think the family is distraught, you know, but they’re strong and they’re going to do well and they’re going to stay strong and they’ve got his complete support,” added Pruette.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.