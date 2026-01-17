Police: Dad came home from work to find 2 sons dead, mother arrested

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey mother is accused of killing her two young sons after their father discovered them unconscious inside the family’s home on Tuesday.

Priyatharsini Natarajan, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the deaths of her sons, ages 5 and 7, according to prosecutors in Somerset County.

Officials say Hillsborough Township police responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller, an adult male resident, reported that he arrived home from work to find his two children unconscious and that “his wife did something to them.”

Officers found the two boys deceased in a bedroom inside the residence. Police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Natarajan was detained by Hillsborough police and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two children or the cause and manner of their deaths. An affidavit obtained by Patch said the children appeared to have been strangled.

